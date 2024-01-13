First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9,184 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.12. 2,918,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.