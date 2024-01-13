First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $151.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,882. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.09 and a 52-week high of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.85.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

