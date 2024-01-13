First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $518.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,021.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $919.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $559.11 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

