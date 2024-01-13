First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 27.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 57.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

