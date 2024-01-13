First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 523 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DD stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

