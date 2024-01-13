First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.37.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

