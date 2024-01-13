First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

