First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 795 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

