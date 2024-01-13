First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 917 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,821,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.19.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

