First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Shares Up 0.5%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.30. 16,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 7,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

