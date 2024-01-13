First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) PT Lowered to $0.70

First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $0.70 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFMGF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

