First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) PT Lowered to $0.70

First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $0.70 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
First Mining Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FFMGF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
About First Mining Gold
