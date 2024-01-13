First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Get First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.