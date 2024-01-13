First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 178 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.19.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $145.61 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.