First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 2,006 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

