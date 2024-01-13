First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 355 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

