First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 852 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.3 %

CARR opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

