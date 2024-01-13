First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $59.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

