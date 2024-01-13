First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

WF opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.