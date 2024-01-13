First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $823,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

