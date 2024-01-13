First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter.

TLK opened at $25.93 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

