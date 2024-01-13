First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

