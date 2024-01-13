First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 3,266 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.