First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 350 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $126.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

