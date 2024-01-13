First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 0.7 %

MetLife stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

