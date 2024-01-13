First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $304.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

