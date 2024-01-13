First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 148 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $535.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.30 and its 200-day moving average is $489.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

