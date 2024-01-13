First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 2,079 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

