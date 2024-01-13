First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 2,196 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.82 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.34%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

