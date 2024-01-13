First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 322 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.41 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

