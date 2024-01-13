First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the December 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $55.02 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $616.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

