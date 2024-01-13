First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 125.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.80. 1,006,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.