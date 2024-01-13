FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 761 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

