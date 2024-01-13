FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,275 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 10.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after buying an additional 452,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.83. 3,566,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,604. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

