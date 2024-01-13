FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

PFE stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 30,373,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

