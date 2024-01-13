FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. 3,362,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

