FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 427 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $16.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.71. 2,743,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.49. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.