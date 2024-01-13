FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,108 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 852,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,965 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,391,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,375. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.