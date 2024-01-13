FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after buying an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sony Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,299,000 after buying an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,292. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.