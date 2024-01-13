FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Copart by 91.2% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 110,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 108.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 93.5% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,700. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.