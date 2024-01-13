FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 115,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 57,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,785,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,832. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

