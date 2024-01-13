FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,268 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after buying an additional 367,307 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 323,949 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,466,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,104,981. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

