FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 4,967 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 56.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 58.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 478,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,875. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $947.63 million, a PE ratio of 243.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

