Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.42.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.15 and its 200 day moving average is $184.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.