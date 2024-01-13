FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 73,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 53,870 shares.The stock last traded at $53.01 and had previously closed at $53.68.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $101,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

