FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Update

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNCB stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.42. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.28%.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 270.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FNCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.