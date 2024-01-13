Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the December 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forafric Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AFRI opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Forafric Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Featured Stories

