Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 1.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 55,030,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,884,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

