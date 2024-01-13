Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 1.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 44.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $3,776,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 55,030,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,884,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

