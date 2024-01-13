Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

