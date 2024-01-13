Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Holdings Trimmed by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBIN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. 716,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,703. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

